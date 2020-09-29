Turning Point: Zampa's miserable RCB debut

September 29, 2020 10:45 IST

IMAGE: Adam Zampa was treated with disdain as he leaked 53 runs off his 4 overs against Mumbai Indians on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore will count themselves lucky for the Super Over win as it guaranteed them 2 points and a move up to the 3rd spot on the points table.

But they were up against the wall after Ishan Kishan and Keiron Pollard helped Mumbai Indians rallied to tie the match.

Kishan and Keiron came together at 78 for 4 in the 12th over, but slowly took control of the game.

They fancied their chances against pacer Navdeep Saini, but were brutal against the spinners. They took a liking to leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa, both who fed the batsmen 'hit me' deliveries.

They started finding their range from the 14th over onwards, with Zampa -- making his RCB debut in the match -- getting clobbered for 9 runs before Chahal was smashed for 14 runs.

These overs provided the push before they went after Zampa and how!

Zampa's inaccuracy -- full tosses, short balls -- coupled with Pawan Negi dropping a dolly at the boundary saw Pollard single-handedly wipe out 27 runs from the deficit in the over.

The scoresheet reading 4-6-6-2-6-3 was the biggest over of the night and it brought down the equation.

And from there on, Kishan and Pollard played in top gear, tieing the match and taking it to the Super Over.