Rediff.com  » Cricket » Turning Point: Kishan-Pandyas maul DC bowlers

Turning Point: Kishan-Pandyas maul DC bowlers

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
Last updated on: November 06, 2020 07:08 IST
Ishan Kishan scored 55 of 30 balls while he plundered the bowlers in the latter part of the innings

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan scored 55 ofF 30 balls as he plundered the bowlers in the latter part of the innings. Photograph: BCCI
 

Put in to bat, Mumbai Indians got off to a shaky start losing Rohit Sharma for a duck early, but Quinton de Kock started his knock with a picture perfect straight drive for a four.

De Kock batted in the same vein when he was joined by Suryakumar Yadav.

Both batsmen scored briskly and at one stage they were going at over 10 runs an over. Be it Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel or Ravichandran Ashwin, none was spared the tonking at the hands of the MI duo.

Ashwin finally broke the 62 run partnership in the 8th over by having de Kock caught at long off by Shikhar Dhawan. This brought in Ishan Kishan who took a couple of overs before finding his feet.

Even though MI lost Suryakumar and Kieron Pollard in consecutive overs, Kishan was not flummoxed. He took it to the attack against the bowlers -- taking Kagiso Rabada for 14 runs in the 15th. In the 16th over, he went after Nortje whom he clubbed for 18 runs.

After Krunal Pandya (13 off 10) was taken out by Marcus Stoinis in the next over, Hardik Pandya joined Kishan and both went about their business with ease. In the 18th over they hammered Daniel Sams for 18 runs.

They were brutal in the final two overs with scant respect for Rabada, who was clobbered for 18 runs in the over, his yorkers not coming off, allowing the batsmen scoring deliveries.

Nortje was shown no mercy in the last over as 20 runs were taken off him as the batsmen plundered three sixes in the over.

Kishan and the Pandya brothers did well to propel MI's score at the death. Had any more wickets fallen after those of Suryakumar and Pollard, getting to 200 would have been impossible.

They took on Rabada and Nortje and went for the big hits without playing loose shots. 60 runs came off the last 5 overs and that's where the game tilted in the favour of the defending champions.

NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
