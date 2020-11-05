News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Ponting's motivational speech before playoffs

SEE: Ponting's motivational speech before playoffs

By Rediff Cricket
November 05, 2020 17:07 IST
Ricky Ponting

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Ahead of the Qualifier 1 clash against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals head coach Rickey Ponting gave a small speech which motivated to all players.

 

Ponting’s impact on the team has been quick as Delhi Capitals, studded with some young talents, went on to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in seven years in the last season of IPL.

After applauding Anrich Nortje, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin, Ponting told his boys that, “Our tournament starts now.”

Watch the speech here!

 Video: Kind Courtesy Delhi Capitals/Twitter

Rediff Cricket
