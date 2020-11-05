IPL PICS: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Last updated on: November 05, 2020 21:51 IST

Images from Thursday's IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, in Dubai.

IMAGE: Surya Kumar Yadav is congratulated by his Mumbai Indians teammate Ishan Kishan after completing his fifty against Delhi Capitals in the IPL match in Dubai on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Suryakumar Yadav's near flawless half-century, complemented by Hardik Pandya's death-over fireworks, saw Mumbai Indians put up an above-par 200 for 5 against Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League, in Dubai, on Thursday.

Suryakumar smashed his way to a 51 off 38 balls to lay the foundation for Hardik’s brutal assault of five sixes in his 14-ball-37 in the final overs.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after trapping Rohit Sharma leg before wicket. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

In between, Ishan Kishan was played the ideal anchor with a priceless 55 off 30 balls, adding 60 for the sixth wicket with Hardik in only 3.5 overs.

While Ravichandran Ashwin’s (3 for 29 in 4 overs) wily spin had the defending champions guessing, Shreyas Iyer's captaincy left a lot to be desired, his negative tactics as far as his pace department was concerned enabling Mumbai Indians off the hook .

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan catches Quinton de Kock off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Starting with left-arm seam of Daniel Sams (0/44 in 4 overs) badly backfired; even worse was Kagiso Rabada (0/42 in 4 overs) and Anrich Nortje (1/50 in 4 overs) who also had a forgettable day.

In all, Mumbai Indians hit 15 fours and 12 sixes, a testimony to the number of bad balls bowled by the Capitals attack, especially their speed merchants, who were bowling short of length consistently.

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada dives to catch to Kieron Pollard and give Ravichandran Ashwin his third wicket. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

At the start, Rohit Sharma’s (0) dodgy hamstring did play its part as Ashwin bowled an off-break and the Mumbai Indians captain did not move his front foot enough to cover the spin and was adjudged leg before.

De Kock and Suryakumar, however, continued in full flow as the boundaries and sixes flowed from their blades during the 62-run stand in only 6.1 overs.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan walk back after powering Mumbai Indians to an impressive total. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

While De Kock was severe on anything bowled short or on his legs, Surya's flowing drives off spin and pace were a treat for the eyes.

However, Ashwin's sharp cricketing acumen came to the fore as he dismissed De Kock by simply shortening the length by a yard or two and the left-hander mistimed the ball and was caught by Shikhar Dhawan in the deep.

The veteran off-spinner once again won his battle of wits against Kieron Pollard by simply taking the pace off a flighted delivery which Kagiso Rabada smartly snapped up after sprinting some distance.