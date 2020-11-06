News
Star Performers: Bumrah-Boult shine again

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
Last updated on: November 06, 2020 07:09 IST
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates on dismissing Marcus Stoinis. Bumrah finished with figures of 4 for 14.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sarma after bowling Marcus Stoinis. Bumrah finished with figures of 4 for 14. Photograph: BCCI
 

Delhi Capitals needed a brisk start, with wickets intact if they were to overhaul the target of 200 set by the Mumbai Indians.

With a good batting line-up, it looked a gettable score for Shreyas Iyer's Delhi.

But their plans were disrupted after getting off to the worst start possible.

Delhi lost their top three batsmen without a run on the scoreboard.

Trent Boult dismissed both Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane in the first over and finished the over as a double wicket maiden.

In the next over, speedster Jasprit Bumrah took out Shikhar Dhawan (0) leaving Delhi's innings in tatters.

Iyer and Rishabh Pant didn't last long, but Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel put on a fightback of sorts with a 71 run partnership but it was too little too late as the sixes and fours were still hard to come by.

Bumrah then bowled Stoinis (65 off 46 balls) in the 16th over before sending Daniel Sams (0) too in the same over.

Bumrah finished with figures of 4 for 14 as Delhi crumbled under his accurate spell. But it was Boult who put Mumbai Indians early in the driver's seat with the early double strike.

With Delhi at 20 for 4 after 4 overs, it was all but finished for Iyer's side as the defending champions MI sealed their place in the final.

