Turning Point: Hardik lets Stokes off the hook

October 26, 2020 09:04 IST

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya drops Ben Stokes. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians posted an imposing 195 for five in their IPL game against the Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, October 25, thanks to incredible batting from Hardik Pandya, who scored 60 off just 21 balls.

In reply, Rajasthan had a bad start, losing Robin Uthappa early; Skipper Steven Smith did not last long as well.

Ben Stokes was not in form, but announced his arrival with a hat-trick of boundaries from Trent Boult's over.

It could have been trouble for the Royals had Hardik caught Stokes at deep midwicket off Krunal Pandya's bowling on the last ball off the sixth over.

Stokes was on 26 (14), Rajasthan had lost two quick wickets and were languishing at 55-2.

Hardik dove forward, but failed to latch onto the ball, which eventually went to the fence.

Mumbai Indians lost the game right there.

The England all-rounder pummelled the Mumbai attack, raining 14 boundaries and three sixes, to reinforce why he is one of the most dangerous players in the shortest format.