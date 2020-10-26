News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Turning Point: Hardik lets Stokes off the hook

Turning Point: Hardik lets Stokes off the hook

By LAXMI NEGI
October 26, 2020 09:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya drops Ben Stokes. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

Mumbai Indians posted an imposing 195 for five in their IPL game against the Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, October 25, thanks to incredible batting from Hardik Pandya, who scored 60 off just 21 balls.

In reply, Rajasthan had a bad start, losing Robin Uthappa early; Skipper Steven Smith did not last long as well.

Ben Stokes was not in form, but announced his arrival with a hat-trick of boundaries from Trent Boult's over.

It could have been trouble for the Royals had Hardik caught Stokes at deep midwicket off Krunal Pandya's bowling on the last ball off the sixth over.

Stokes was on 26 (14), Rajasthan had lost two quick wickets and were languishing at 55-2.

Hardik dove forward, but failed to latch onto the ball, which eventually went to the fence.

Mumbai Indians lost the game right there.

The England all-rounder pummelled the Mumbai attack, raining 14 boundaries and three sixes, to reinforce why he is one of the most dangerous players in the shortest format.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
LAXMI NEGI / Rediff.com
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Star Performer: Ben AMAZING Stokes!
Star Performer: Ben AMAZING Stokes!
Star Performer: Gaikwad flattens RCB bowling
Star Performer: Gaikwad flattens RCB bowling
Turning Point: CSK's exceptional death bowling
Turning Point: CSK's exceptional death bowling
Star Performer: Ben AMAZING Stokes!
Star Performer: Ben AMAZING Stokes!
Turning Point: CSK's exceptional death bowling
Turning Point: CSK's exceptional death bowling
Star Performer: Gaikwad flattens RCB bowling
Star Performer: Gaikwad flattens RCB bowling
Stokes and Sanju were sensational: Smith
Stokes and Sanju were sensational: Smith

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

PIX: Stokes hits hundred as Royals sink Mumbai Indians

PIX: Stokes hits hundred as Royals sink Mumbai Indians

Stokes and Sanju were sensational: Smith

Stokes and Sanju were sensational: Smith

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use