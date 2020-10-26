Star Performer: Ben AMAZING Stokes!

October 26, 2020 08:57 IST

IMAGE: Ben Stokes celebrates his century. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Everyone knows what Ben Stokes is capable of.

On Sunday, in the IPL match against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi, he proved again how destructive he can be.

The England all-rounder -- who missed early IPL 2020 games because he was with his ailing father in New Zealand -- hit a spectacular, unbeaten, century as the Royals stunned MI by eight wickets.

Stokes justified the Royals's decision to opening the batting with him as he slammed 14 fours and three sixes in a 60-ball 107.

It was mesmerising to watch as he took the Mumbai bowlers apart. He gave himself time at the start and then found the boundaries at will.

IMAGE: Stokes and Sanju Samson took on Mumbai Indians's famed pacers. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Stokes found an able ally in Sanju Samson (54 not out off 31 balls) as they stitched an unbeaten partnership of 152 runs to help the Royals chase down 196.

With Stokes's strokeplay and Samson's smart batting, the Royals cantered to victory in 18.2 overs in what was an excellent chase.

After posting his maiden fifty-plus score since his debut season in IPL 2017 for Rising Pune Supergiants, he carried the momentum and converted it into his second IPL century -- his maiden IPL century was also in 2017 -- and first as an opener.

Take a bow, Ben!