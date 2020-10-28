News
Rohit drops 'Indian Cricketer' from bio

Rohit drops 'Indian Cricketer' from bio

By Rediff Cricket
October 28, 2020 09:53 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: There was no room for Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma in the Team India squads. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

Social media went into a meltdown after the Board of Control for Cricket in India excluded limited-overs vice-captain and star batsman Rohit Sharma in Team India's squads for Australia tour.

The BCCI announced Teams India to face Australia and the Mumbai Indian skipper did not feature in either of the T20I, ODI or Test sides.

The BCCI reason: Rohit's hamstring injury, which he suffered on October 18 in the game against Kings XI Punjab.

Rohit did not play Mumbai Indians's last two games, is unlikely to play Wednesday's game and is likely to be fit only for the November 3 game.

Still, the Australia tour begins only at the end of November, and there is plenty of time for Rohit to get fully fit.

What startled observers was Mumbai Indians releasing photographs and videos of Rohit in the MI nets hours of being left out of Teams India.

Rohit has also removed 'India Cricketer' from his Twitter and Instagram bio which fanned rumours that all is not well in Team India, and that Rohit's exclusion is not linked to his hamstring injury.

Amidst all the fuss, Rohit spent a 'nice and relaxed evening at the beach' with wife Ritika Sajdeh on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma

How fans reacted:

Rohit Sharma

 

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Rediff Cricket
