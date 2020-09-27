Top Performer: When there's Gill, KKR has a way

September 27, 2020 08:47 IST

IMAGE: Shubhman Gill played a leading hand as the Knight Riders coasted to a comfortable 7 wicket victory. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Shubhman Gill once again impressed with his composure and knack of converting starts into significant contributions.

On Saturday, after SunRisers Hyderabad had reduced Kolkata Knight riders to 53/3 in the Indian Premier League match in Abu Dhabi, the 21-year-old opener played sensible cricket and dropped anchor to score an unbeaten half-century and earn his side victory with two overs to spare.

With skipper Dinesh Karthik promoting him to the opening slot, IPL 2020 has unleashed the beast in him. It wasn't surprising that the right-hander played a leading hand as the Knight Riders coasted to a comfortable seven-wicket victory.

IMAGE: Gill and Eoin Morgan helped the KKR open their account with a convincing win. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Shubhman (70 runs off 63 balls) stitched an unbeaten stand of 92 runs with Morgan, who remained 42 not out, to ensure KKR put behind the blues of heavy defeat against Mumbai Indians.

Gill's fifth IPL half-century was peppered with 38 singles, which goes to show what a mature innings he played.

He took his time to settle down, built the innings and played the big shot when necessary. Without doubt, the young Knight Rider was the top performer.

The youngster has been making the right kind of impact since his advent in the Under-19 World Cup in early 2018. Since then, he has impressed one and all. He was the Emerging Player of the Year in IPL 2019.

He surely has a long way ahead.