PICS: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

September 26, 2020 22:08 IST

Images from Saturday's IPL match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: Manish Pandey scored a 38-ball 51 to help SunRisers Hyderabad put up a fighting total in their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Brilliant bowling by Pat Cummins enabled Kolkata Knight Riders put up a disciplined effort and restrict SunRisers Hyderabad to a modest 142 for four in their IPL match in Abu Dhabi, on Saturday.

Having drawn flak for bowling short against Mumbai Indians, the IPL's most-expensive overseas buy returned tidy figures of 1/19, while spinner Varun Chakravarthy (1/25) outfoxed the dangerous David Warner to derail SurRisers early on.

IMAGE: Pat Cummins celebrates with teammates after dismissing Jonny Bairstow. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Manish Pandey returned to form at No. 3 with a 38-ball 51 and along with Wriddhiman Saha (30 off 31 balls), tried to repair the damage but both were dismissed at the death resulting in SunRisers lacking the finishing touch and settling for a seemingly below-par total.

The two wickets meant that SunRisers could not step up the momentum and at the halfway mark, at 61 for two, the run-rate was just above six.

IMAGE: Wriddhiman Saha is run-out by Dinesh Karthik. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Unlike their last match against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata looked more intent and aggressive in their approach, having brought in Sunil Narine and Cummins up front with the new ball.

Cummins smartly altered his length and bowled Jonny Bairstow with an absolute ripper to give KKR the breakthrough.

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy celebrates dismissing David Warner caught and bowled. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

In his second-coming, architect-turned mystery spinner Chakravarthy dismissed a well-set Warner (36 off 30) in a soft manner for his maiden IPL wicket.

The Australian left-hander, who got out cheaply against Royal Challengers Bangalore, looked like making a make today with some clean hits, but a lapse in concentration did him in and he spooned a simple catch to Chakravarthy.