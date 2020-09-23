Top performer: Samson's Royal showing knocks out Kings

IMAGE: Sanju Samson hits out as Chennai Super Kings Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
Sanju Samson showed why he is rated as one of the most talented young batsmen in India with a stunning batting display in the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, September 22.
The Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper-batsmen showed his class with an outstanding exhibition of strokeplay leaving the hapless Chennai Super Kings bowlers stunned, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Put in to bat, Rajasthan lost an early wicket when youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal perished in the third over.
Sanju took a few balls to get going before he steered a wide delivery from Sam Curran through the third-man region for a four and then pulled the next ball over midwicket for a six, in the fifth over.
Deepak Chahar also suffered as Sanju brought out the pull shot again for another six in the next over.
The 25-year-old Kerala batsman went on an all-out attack as soon as the CSK spinners came into the attack.
He showed no respect for the experienced Ravindra Jadeja, hitting the first two balls he faced from the left-armer, for back to back sixes straight down the ground.
Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla also came under attack in the next over. A flighted delivery was launched straight down the ground. Sanju then smashed the next ball over the off-side for another maximum.
IMAGE: Wicket-keeper Sanju Samson takes the catch to dismiss Kedar Jadhav off the bowling of Tom Curran. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
Sanju made it three sixes in the over when he sent the fifth ball flying out of the stadium, and in the process raced to his half-century from just 19 balls -- the joint fastest for Royals in the IPL.
He continued to target the straight boundaries as Chawla was dispatched again for another six, in the 10th over, as Royals were well-placed on 119 for one in 10 overs.
Another straight six followed off Jadeja before Lungi Ngidi brought some relief to the CSK camp with Sanju's wicket/
He had smashed his way to a brilliant 74 from 32 balls, laced with nine sixes and a four, adding 121 runs for the second wicket with Captain Steve Smith from 56 balls.
And the youngster was not done yet as he put in a top quality display with the gloves too.
He took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Kedar Jadhav off Tom Curran's bowling along with back to back stumpings to dismiss Sam Curran and Ruturaj Gaikwad off leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia's bowling.
Former India opener Gautam Gambir was mighty impressed with Sanju's sensational knock.
'Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman in India! Anyone up for debate?' Gambhir tweeted.