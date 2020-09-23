Top performer: Samson's Royal showing knocks out Kings

September 23, 2020 08:19 IST

IMAGE: Sanju Samson hits out as Chennai Super Kings Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Sanju Samson showed why he is rated as one of the most talented young batsmen in India with a stunning batting display in the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, September 22.

The Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper-batsmen showed his class with an outstanding exhibition of strokeplay leaving the hapless Chennai Super Kings bowlers stunned, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Put in to bat, Rajasthan lost an early wicket when youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal perished in the third over.

Sanju took a few balls to get going before he steered a wide delivery from Sam Curran through the third-man region for a four and then pulled the next ball over midwicket for a six, in the fifth over.

Deepak Chahar also suffered as Sanju brought out the pull shot again for another six in the next over.

The 25-year-old Kerala batsman went on an all-out attack as soon as the CSK spinners came into the attack.

He showed no respect for the experienced Ravindra Jadeja, hitting the first two balls he faced from the left-armer, for back to back sixes straight down the ground.

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla also came under attack in the next over. A flighted delivery was launched straight down the ground. Sanju then smashed the next ball over the off-side for another maximum.