News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Star Performer: Rutu's 50 comes handy for CSK

Star Performer: Rutu's 50 comes handy for CSK

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
October 30, 2020 07:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates his fifty

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI
 

Chennai Super Kings played party poopers on Thursday night in Dubai when they defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Helming the team to victory was Ruturaj Gaikwad (72 off 53), who struck another wonderful half century (back-to-back fifties).

The beauty of his batting lies in its simplicity and technique and that was on exhibition on the night.

Whether it was a punch through covers or a straight drive past the bowler for a boundary, there was not one false shot in the book.

Every shot played by Ruturaj was a sight to behold as he played some effortless, crisply timed boundaries over after over.

He pulled some, swept some, punched some down the ground. His shots were not powerful, but an exhibition of wonderful timing. His shots coming with straight bats.

His beautiful stay at the crease was halted when Pat Cummins ran through his defence.

CSK's old brigade will pave way for the new kids to bloom next season and we could witness talents like of Rutu lighting up the IPL.

After starting IPL 2020 with a duck, this revival in form has made Ruturaj get noticed and a hot contender for the top batting spot next season.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Which IPL players made Australia tour?
Which IPL players made Australia tour?
Meet IPL 2020's 50 Most Valuable Players
Meet IPL 2020's 50 Most Valuable Players
Shastri urges Suryakumar to stay 'strong and patient'
Shastri urges Suryakumar to stay 'strong and patient'
Dhoni all praise for 'most talented' Ruturaj
Dhoni all praise for 'most talented' Ruturaj
PICS: Gaikwad, Jadeja star as CSK keep KKR waiting
PICS: Gaikwad, Jadeja star as CSK keep KKR waiting
Now, new law to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR
Now, new law to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR
'No pressure' on Pak to release Abhinandan: FO
'No pressure' on Pak to release Abhinandan: FO

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

PICS: Gaikwad, Jadeja star as CSK keep KKR waiting

PICS: Gaikwad, Jadeja star as CSK keep KKR waiting

Dhoni all praise for 'most talented' Ruturaj

Dhoni all praise for 'most talented' Ruturaj

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use