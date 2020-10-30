Star Performer: Rutu's 50 comes handy for CSK

October 30, 2020 07:37 IST

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings played party poopers on Thursday night in Dubai when they defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Helming the team to victory was Ruturaj Gaikwad (72 off 53), who struck another wonderful half century (back-to-back fifties).

The beauty of his batting lies in its simplicity and technique and that was on exhibition on the night.

Whether it was a punch through covers or a straight drive past the bowler for a boundary, there was not one false shot in the book.

Every shot played by Ruturaj was a sight to behold as he played some effortless, crisply timed boundaries over after over.

He pulled some, swept some, punched some down the ground. His shots were not powerful, but an exhibition of wonderful timing. His shots coming with straight bats.

His beautiful stay at the crease was halted when Pat Cummins ran through his defence.

CSK's old brigade will pave way for the new kids to bloom next season and we could witness talents like of Rutu lighting up the IPL.

After starting IPL 2020 with a duck, this revival in form has made Ruturaj get noticed and a hot contender for the top batting spot next season.