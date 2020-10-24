Star Performer: CSK struck by lightning Boult

October 24, 2020 09:16 IST

IMAGE: Trent Boult celebrates after picking up Faf du Plessis's wicket. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Ahead of the IPL Players Auction in December 2019, Trent Boult was one of the players traded during the transfer window.

Looking back, that turned out to be a masterstroke by the Mumbai Indians team management to snap up Boult for only Rs 2.2 crore from the Delhi Capitals.

Boult has matched up to Jasprit Bumrah in this IPL, with both pacers making Mumbai Indians a potent outfit.

Bumrah is second in the wicket-taking list in IPL 2020 with 17 wickets from 10 games. Boult is just one wicket behind him from the same number of games.

On Thursday, Boult took an IPL career-best 4/18 to consign Chennai Super Kings to their first-ever 10-wicket defeat in the T20 league.

The Kiwi pacer justified Mumbai's decision to bowl as he struck in the very first over of the match.

Young Ruturaj Gaikwad was nicely set up with a couple of wide outswingers before Boult got him with the incoming delivery, which caught him right in front of the stumps for a duck, as he started off with a wicket-maiden.

Bumrah joined in the party as he rocked CSK with another couple of wickets in the second over that of Ambati Rayudu and N Jagadeesan.

Boult then virtually ended CSK's hopes of fighting back from this disastrous start as he sent back their best batsman of this season -- Faf du Plessis, who chased a wide delivery and was caught behind for one.

Boult's first spell read 2-1-2-2, but he was not done yet. He changed ends and came back for his second spell inside the Powerplay.

Ravindra Jadeja made the mistake of targeting the wrong bowler as he decided to slog Boult on the leg side but could only hit it straight to Krunal Pandya at midwicket to perish for seven.

CSK, for the first time ever in the IPL, had lost five wickets in the Powerplay.

CSK have to thank Sam Curran for his battling 52 from 47 balls that gave something to bowl at. The England left-hander hit Boult for three fours in the final over, but the Kiwi pacer had the last laugh when he cleaned up Curran with an unplayable yorker off the last delivery of the innings.

CSK finished on a lowly 114.9 before Mumbai's openers -- Quinton de Kock (46) and Ishan Kishan (68) -- finished off the job in 12.2 overs to take the defending champions to the top of the IPL standings.