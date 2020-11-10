November 10, 2020 08:13 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

Defending IPL champs Mumbai Indians took to Instagram to share a picture of their all-rounder Kieron Pollard spending some quality time with wife Jenna ahead of the summit clash.

'Sshhh...Calm before the storm on Nov 10th', the image was captioned.

Pollard has smashed 259 runs at an astonishing strike rate of over 190 and averaged 64.75 during the league phase of the T20 league.

He has also chipped in with the ball whenever required and bowled economic spells in the middle overs.

Pollard -- who captains the West Indies T20 team -- efficiently took over the skipper's role when Rohit Sharma sat it out for a few games because of a hamstring injury.

Jenna Ali Pollard, for all those who don't know her, has Indian origins and dated Kieron for seven years before they wed in August 2012.

The couple have three children -- son Kaiden, daughter Janiya and son Kylon. Jenna owns a sporting goods business -- KJ Sports -- in Takarigua, where she was born in Trinidad.