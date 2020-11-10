IPL 2020: Who will be MVP? Rabada or Bumrah?

November 10, 2020 07:48 IST

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle list IPL 2020's 50 Most Valuable Players before the IPL 2020 Final.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah of the Mumbai Indians in action. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

There's only one match to go in IPL 2020: The Final between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals.

While most of the interest will be on who lifts this year's IPL trophy, there are two mini races of interest: Kagiso Rabada (29 wickets so far) is in competition with Jasprit Bumrah (27 wickets so far) to see who leaves wearing the Purple Cap.

And if Shikhar Dhawan (603 runs so far) scores 68 more runs, he'll walk away with the Orange Cap.

Currently the two most valuable players are Jofra Archer (MVPI: 666) and Rashid Khan (652).

But either or both could be eclipsed by either Rabada (641) or Bumrah (638).

Indeed, there's also a reasonable chance that Shikhar Dhawan (605) might end up becoming this year's MVPI.

Recall that the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) -- which collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a 'run equivalent' -- rewards wicket-taking bowlers, with good economy rates, and high-scoring batsmen with the best strike rates, obtain the best MVPI values.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada is congratulated by DC Skipper Shreyas Iyer after taking the wicket of SunRisers Hyderabad's Rashid Khan during Qualifier 2 in Abu Dhabi, November 8, 2020. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The table also lists the Paisa Vasool Index (PVI), which measures a player's value by the amount of US$ they pay the player for every MVPI point 'gained ('run equivalent' contributed), of the 50 best performing players.

The lower the PVI, the greater bang the player offers for the buck; so check out the PVI values, especially of players with PVI($) less than 1000.

This means that for every 'run equivalent' contributed by the player the franchise has to pay less than $1000.

Some of the best international buys have been: Kagiso Rabada (PVI: 936 and price of Rs 4.2 crore); Quinton de Kock (746: Rs 2.8 crore), Faf du Plessis (488; Rs 1.6 crore), Trent Boult (985; Rs 3.2 crore), Anrich Nortje (682; Rs 2 crore), Jonny Bairstow (898; Rs 2.2 crore) and Jason Holder (882; Rs 2 crore).

These players could have elevated prices when the next IPL auction takes place.

In our final round-up we will provide a list of Indian and international players who provided a mere whimper for the biggest bucks. We must stress that PVI is naive and doesn't account for injury, loss of playing time etc.

Best Performing Players so far at IPL 2020 before the IPL 2020 final on November 10, 2020

Rank Player Team From MVPI PVI(US$) Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Match 1 Jofra Archer RR ENG 666 1544 113 27 5 10 179.4 20 6.6 14 2 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 652 1972 35 14 3 2 116.7 20 5.4 16 3 Kagiso Rabada DC SA 641 936 56 15 4 2 114.3 29 8.2 16 4 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 638 1567 5 5 0 0 166.7 27 6.7 14 5 KL Rahul KXI IND 621 2530 670 132 58 23 129.3 0 - 14 6 Shikhar Dhawan DC IND 605 1228 603 106 64 12 145.7 0 - 16 7 Marcus Stoinis DC AUS 567 1209 352 65 31 16 149.2 12 9.4 16 8 Rahul Tewatia RR IND 549 781 255 53 13 17 139.3 10 7.1 14 9 David Warner SRH AUS 542 3295 548 85 52 14 134.6 0 12 16 10 AB de Villiers RCB IND 541 2905 454 73 33 23 158.7 0 - 15 11 Quinton de Kock MI SA 536 746 483 78 43 21 139.6 0 - 15 12 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 497 920 461 79 60 10 148.2 0 - 15 13 Yuzvendra Chahal RCB IND 489 1753 1 1 0 0 33.3 21 7.1 15 14 Ishan Kishan MI IND 468 1893 483 99 33 29 144.2 0 - 13 15 Faf du Plessis CSK SA 468 488 449 87 42 14 140.8 0 - 13 16 Mayank Agarwal KXI IND 466 307 424 106 44 15 156.5 0 - 11 17 Trent Boult MI NZ 464 985 0 0 0 0 0 22 8 14 18 Nicholas Pooran KXI WI 458 1310 353 77 23 25 169.7 0 - 14 19 Sam Curran CSK ENG 457 1719 186 52 12 12 131.9 13 8.2 14 20 Sanju Samson RR IND 449 2545 375 85 21 26 158.9 0 - 14 21 Pat Cummins KKR AUS 435 5090 146 53 9 8 128.1 12 7.9 14 22 Axar Patel DC IND 431 1657 108 42 5 8 142.1 9 6.6 14 23 Kieron Pollard MI WI 430 1794 259 60 13 22 190.4 4 8.9 15 24 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 428 1335 10 7 0 0 66.7 17 6.8 13 25 Devdutt Padikkal RCB IND 419 68 473 74 51 8 124.8 0 - 15 26 Anrich Nortje DC SA 419 682 7 3 0 0 116.7 20 8.3 15 27 Mohammed Shami KXI IND 409 1677 2 2 0 0 66.7 20 8.6 14 28 Eoin Morgan KKR ENG 404 1856 418 68 32 24 138.4 0 - 14 29 Ravindra Jadeja CSK AUS 404 2475 232 50 22 11 171.9 6 8.8 14 30 Manish Pandey SRH IND 383 4103 425 83 35 18 127.6 0 - 16 31 Washington Sundar RCB IND 376 1216 111 30 10 2 116.8 8 6 15 32 Shreyas Iyer DC IND 376 2660 454 88 34 14 122.4 0 - 16 33 T Natarajan SRH IND 369 155 3 3 0 0 60 16 8 16 34 Virat Kohli RCB IND 368 6599 466 90 23 11 121.4 0 - 15 35 Chris Morris RCB SA 365 3914 34 25 2 3 161.9 11 6.6 9 36 Jonny Bairstow SRH ENG 350 898 345 97 31 13 126.8 0 - 11 37 Jos Buttler RR ENG 349 1801 328 70 27 16 144.5 0 - 13 38 Shubman Gill KKR IND 349 737 440 70 44 9 118 0 - 14 39 Sandeep Sharma SRH IND 348 1232 12 9 1 0 80 14 7.2 13 40 Hardik Pandya MI IND 348 4516 278 60 14 25 182.9 0 - 13 41 Rahul Chahar MI IND 337 805 2 2 0 0 50 15 8.2 15 42 R Ashwin DC IND 334 3251 37 14 3 1 108.8 13 7.7 14 43 Nitish Rana KKR IND 326 1490 352 87 43 12 138.6 0 11.5 14 44 Jason Holder SRH WI 324 882 66 26 5 3 124.5 14 8.3 7 45 Ravi Bishnoi KXI IND 321 890 7 6 1 0 58.3 12 7.4 14 46 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 316 995 359 71 30 12 127.3 0 - 12 47 Ben Stokes RR ENG 311 5742 285 107 36 7 142.5 2 10.3 8 48 Kane Williamson SRH NZ 297 1443 317 67 26 10 133.8 0 12 12 49 Deepak Chahar CSK IND 296 386 7 5 0 0 58.3 12 7.6 14 50 Krunal Pandya MI IND 278 4522 108 34 9 5 118.7 6 7.4 15

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com