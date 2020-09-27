IPL PHOTOS: Kings XI vs Rajasthan Royals

September 27, 2020 21:44 IST

Images from Sunday's IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals, in Sharjah.

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal celebrates after completing a hundred during Sunday’s IPL match against Rajasthan Royals, in Sharjah. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mayank Agarwal smashed a scintillating 50-ball 106 while skipper K L Rahul scored a 54-ball 69 to power Kings XI Punjab to an imposing 223 for 2 against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL encounter, in Sharjah, on Sunday.

The duo took apart the Royals bowlers, who were also wayward in line and length, as they shared a massive 183-run opening stand off 99 balls. The partnership is the highest for any wicket so far this season.

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal and K L Rahul celebrate a six during their run-fest. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

They fell just short of the record for the highest opening wicket partnership in IPL history by a mere two runs when Agarwal was out in the 17th over after hitting 10 fours and seven sixes during his magnificent 50-ball knock.

Nicolas Pooran (25 off 8) and Glenn Maxwell (13 off 9) then provided the late charge to give Kings XI a substantial total.

Put in to bat, Mayank knocked the daylight out of the Rajasthan attack, while Rahul had seven hits to the fence and one maximum in his innings.

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal goes on one knee to hit a six. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Rahul was content playing second fiddle to Agarwal though the KXIP captain also played some brilliant shots during his 54-ball knock, studded with seven fours and a six, continuing his rich vein of form after his 132 not out against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Agarwal surged ahead of his captain, reaching his fifty (from 26 balls) in style with a six off Shreyas Gopal and followed it up with another maximum to bring up Kings XI's 100 in the ninth over.

IMAGE: KL Rahul steps out to pull one to the boundary. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kings XI were 110 at the half-way stage.

Pacer Ankit Rajpoot (1/39) was the Rajasthan bowler to go for under 10 runs an over.

Tom Curran (1/44) accounted for the other wicket to fall.

Earlier, Rajasthan made two changes, bringing in Jos Buttler and Ankit Rajpoot in place of Yash Jaiswal and David Miller, while Kings XI Punjab fielded the same playing eleven that trounced Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday.