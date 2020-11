November 06, 2020 07:17 IST

The Eliminator match of IPL 2020 will be played between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli blows a kiss to wife Anushka Sharma after trouncing the Chennai Super Kings in Dubai, October 10, 2020. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Both RCB and SunRisers Hyderabad won 7 of the 14 games played in the league stage.

