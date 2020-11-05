How in-form Sunrisers can outclass RCB

November 05, 2020 19:21 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad seem to have peaked at the right time.

SRH came up with three smashing performances to storm into the IPL playoffs high on confidence.

What will also boost their morale is that Royal Challengers Bangalore -- their opponents in the Eliminator match -- are coming into the game on the back of four successive losses.

Captain David Warner has led from the front with the bat and his successful opening partnership with Wriddhiman Saha has been integral in getting Sunrisers back to winning ways.

Their key weapon with the ball will no doubt be Rashid Khan who has strangled quite a few batting line-ups this year.

Harish Kotian looks at how Sunrisers can outclass RCB:

Warner-Saha to continue good form

Sunrisers Hyderabad's move to bring in Wriddhiman Saha as opener along with David Warner has been instrumental in their recent success.

Saha and Warner have put on two century stands in the last three games, with Saha matching Warner stroke for stroke and taking apart all bowling attacks that have come up against them.

If Warner and Saha can continue their rampaging form against RCB, then it would be difficult to halt Sunrisers's charge.

Sandeep continuing good record against Kohli

Sandeep Sharma holds the big record of dismissing Virat Kohli the most number of times in the IPL.

The Sunrisers pacer has dismissed Kohli a record seven times and would certainly take confidence from the fact that he dismissed Kohli in the last meeting between the two teams.

He has shouldered the burden of SRH's pace bowling department in Bhuvneshwar Kumar's absence and is in good form going into the Eliminator match with nine wickets from three games.

Rashid is SRH's trump card with the ball

Spin wizard Rashid Khan can prove to be the trump card for Sunrisers with the ball.

With the pitches in the UAE slowing down and assisting the spinners even more in recent weeks, Rashid won't be easy to deal with for RCB's batting line-up.

What makes him special is that he is very difficult to get away and puts the opposition under a lot of pressure.

Rashid boasts of the best economy rate in the IPL and has conceded runs at 5.28, while picking up 19 wickets in 14 games.