How RCB can eliminate Sunrisers

November 05, 2020 19:21 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore are not coming into the IPL playoffs in the best of form, having lost their last four games.

However, any team which includes Virat Kohli can never be taken lightly. RCB would be hoping Captain Kohli can shake off his recent below-par performances and announce himself with a match-winning batting performance in the Eliminator match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Opener Devdutt Padikkal will hope to continue his impressive showing in his first IPL season, while A B de Villiers always lurks as the dangerman with the bat in the death overs.

The bowling is a slight worry for RCB with no other bowlers standing up except leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who has enjoyed another excellent season with the ball.

Here's what RCB need to do to get the better of Sunrisers, according to Harish Kotian.

Kohli needs to regain form

With RCB on a run of four consecutive losses, Captain Virat Kohli needs to rediscover form and lead from the front with the bat.

Kohli has not been his consistent self in this IPL, with just three fifties in 14 innings.

He has scored just one fifty in his last nine innings and that was a sedate 50 from 43 balls against the Chennai Super Kings.

In his last three innings, Kohli has scored 45 runs at a strike rate of 100, and looked a shadow of the batting superstar that he is.

He has not been able to get off to brisk starts and has also failed to find boundaries regularly, which has resulted him in succumbing to the pressure and gifting his wicket away cheaply.

RCB's need of the hour for is Kohli getting back among the runs, especially in the crucial playoffs phase, as Bangalore eyes their maiden title.

Look for early wickets

It is clear that Sunrisers are heavily dependent on their top order including Captain David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha.

RCB will look to pick up early wickets and put pressure on SRH's inexperienced middle order.

Saha has been a revelation since being called back into the team as opener with scores of 87 from 45 balls versus Delhi Capitals, 39 from 32 balls vs RCB and 58 not out from 45 balls vs Mumbai Indians in his last three innings, which was instrumental in Sunrisers making it to the playoffs.

Saha and Warner have posted two century stands in the last three games and would again pose a big threat in the Eliminator match.

If RCB can dismiss the openers early, then it will give them the chance to put pressure on Kane Williamson and also test Sunrisers's inexperienced middle order.

That will reduce the burden on leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who has been his usual consistent self with 20 wickets from 14 games -- the best showing by a spinner in the league stages.

RCB must show intent in middle overs

RCB have struggled to make most of the powerplay in the last few games which has been instrumental in them struggling.

Devdutt Padikkal has got going, but needs to ensure that they maintain a high tempo in the powerplay and also in the middle overs, which would reduce pressure on Kohli and the other batsmen.

If RCB's top order can maintain a good run rate in the middle overs, it will set the stage for A B de Villiers to make an impact at the end.