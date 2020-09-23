Not just Dhoni, Sakshi lost her cool too

September 23, 2020 09:25 IST

IMAGE: Sakshi Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mahendra Singh Dhoni briefly seemed upset during Tuesday's IPL match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals after a decision by the on-field umpire was reversed following a referral to the third umpire.

In the 18th over of the Rajasthan Royals innings, Deepak Chahar, bowling to Tom Curran, got a caught behind decision from Umpire C Shamshuddin.

Curran couldn't refer it as Rahul Tewatia had wasted the only DRS.

However, after consultation with square leg umpire Vineet Kulkarni, Shamshuddin, realising he had erred in judgement, referred it to the television umpire.

Replays showed that neither had Curran edged the ball nor did Dhoni catch it cleanly, as it bounced before lodging in his gloves.

The decision was overturned, but the CSK skipper was unhappy and gave Shamshuddin a piece of his mind because he went for a referral after making a decision.

A peeved Sakshi Dhoni decided to share her feelings on an Instagram story, which was later deleted.

'First time I have seen the third umpire is being referred after the player has been given out! Umpiring needs to be improved in such a prestigious tournament! Billions watching it! @iplt20'.

Presumably, after better sense prevailed, Sakshi deleted the post later.

Sakshi and her daughter Ziva have been constant attractions at CSK games at past IPLs, but after the pandemic and the BCCI's bio-bubble, mother and daughter decided not to travel to the UAE.

Mrs Dhoni was quick to comment on her husband's new look in the IPL opener against the Mumbai Indians. Donning a cool beard, the former India captain looked sharp.

'How handsome!' the CSK skipper's missus cooed.