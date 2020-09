September 24, 2020 09:17 IST

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya grins as he walks off. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya found himself the subject of memes after getting out hit wicket out during the Indian Premier League 2020 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Pandya went deep in the crease to play an Andre Russell yorker in the 19th over, but hit the stumps.

IMAGE: Hardik is dismissed hit wicket off Andre Russell. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Seeing Hardik hit wicket, the meme machine went into overdrive: