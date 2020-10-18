News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Narine cleared by IPL's suspect bowling action committee

Narine cleared by IPL's suspect bowling action committee

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 18, 2020 15:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sunil Narine

IMAGE: Sunil Narine bowls during the match against Kings XI Punjab on October 10, 2020. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders' West Indian spinner Sunil Narine was on Sunday cleared by the Indian Premier League's suspect bowling action committee after being reported last week.

 

Narine was reported for a suspect action during his team's clash against Kings XI Punjab on October 10 and another such instance could have led him to being barred from bowling the rest of the IPL.

But, in a relief for the player as well as for his franchise, the IPL committee has found his bowling action to be clean.

"Sunil Narine, the Kolkata Knight Riders player, has been cleared by the IPL's suspect bowling action committee," the IPL said in a statement.

After being reported, Narine was placed on the IPL warning list.

KKR requested for an official assessment of Narine's action from the specific committee, submitting action footage in slow motion with back and side angles.

"The committee carefully reviewed all the deliveries of action footage sent of Mr Narine with the naked eye and has come to the conclusion that the elbow-bend appears to be within the range of permissible limits.

"The committee also noted that Mr Narine should reproduce the same action going forward in the IPL 2020 matches as presented to the Committee in the video footage," the IPL added in its statement.

The 32-year-old cricketer has now been removed from the IPL suspect action warning list.

In 2015, Narine served suspension from bowling in international cricket after his action was declared illegal by the ICC. But he was cleared to bowl in all formats in 2016 after undergoing corrective measures.

His action was also reported during the 2018 Pakistan Super League but was cleared eventually.

Narine sharpened his batting skills after being reported multiple times.

The West Indian picked up two wickets in his four overs against Kings XI Punjab, which KKR won by two runs while defending 165.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'AB de Villiers is the IPL's most impactful player'
'AB de Villiers is the IPL's most impactful player'
Kumble@50: When Kumble played through pain
Kumble@50: When Kumble played through pain
'I wish I hadn't given Kumble the 10-wkt ball'
'I wish I hadn't given Kumble the 10-wkt ball'
'Poor policy behind weak pandemic fight'
'Poor policy behind weak pandemic fight'
Modi congratulates NZ's Jacinda Ardern on poll win
Modi congratulates NZ's Jacinda Ardern on poll win
PIX: Liverpool denied by VAR, City beat Arsenal
PIX: Liverpool denied by VAR, City beat Arsenal
India test-fires naval version of BrahMos missile
India test-fires naval version of BrahMos missile

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

'Dhoni made the worst decision in a long while'

'Dhoni made the worst decision in a long while'

PIX: Anushka, Dhanashree cheer for RCB

PIX: Anushka, Dhanashree cheer for RCB

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use