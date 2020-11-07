In red, Anushka bids IPL goodbye

News
By Rediff Cricket
November 07, 2020 08:39 IST
Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma in the stands at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, November 6. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

A day after her husband turned 32, mom-to-be Anushka Sharma cheered for Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore team as they took on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL Eliminator game.

Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child in January.

Anushka Sharma

It has not been a happy few days for Anu and Chiku as RCB have lost game after game.

Alas, Friday was no different as Virat scored just six runs and RCB's IPL 2020 campaign came to an end.

Anushka Sharma

Away from the field, the couple have spent precious time together at their hotel in Dubai during these weeks of Anu's first pregnancy.

Anushka Sharma

Anu and Chiku are likely to head home this weekend. Virat will leave for Australia thereafter for the T20s, ODIs and Tests.

Will he return to Mumbai for the birth of his child as Rohit Sharma had done during the last Australian tour, missing the Sydney Test to be with his wife Ritika Sajdeh as their daughter Samaira was born.

Anushka Sharma

Rediff Cricket
