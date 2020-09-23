PHOTOS: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Last updated on: September 23, 2020 22:30 IST

Images from Wednesday's IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma goes on the backfoot to send a delivery from Pat Cummins over the boundary during Wednesday's IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Skipper Rohit Sharma hammered the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers into submission as Mumbai Indians posted an imposing 195 for five in the Indian Premier League match, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday.

After Shivam Mavi (2/32) was dismissed opener Quinton De Kock (1) cheaply, Rohit hit 6 sixes and 3 fours in scoring 80 off 54 balls, and Suryakumar Yadav scored 47 off 28, including 6 fours and a six, as the defending champions put up 90 runs for the second wicket which pulled the team out of early trouble.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav hits the only six in his knock of 47. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Rohit, who began with a maximum, displayed his languid grace and elegance as he took the Kolkata attack to the cleaners.

Suryakumar effortlessly smashed four boundaries off Sandeep Warrier (0/34), including a cover-drive and a flick, in the third over.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav is run-out by Eoin Morgan. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Rohit got going after smashing pacer Pat Cummins (0/49) for two maximums, both with his trademark pull-short.

With the two looking good and hitting sixes and fours at will, Mumbai raced to 94 for 1 after 10 overs.

The Knight Riders, however, cut short Suryakumar's stay by running him out.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya is dismissed hit-wicket off the bowling of Andre Russell. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Rohit continued his brutal onslaught against chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (0-39), smashing him for two maximums.

Saurabh Tiwary (21) and Hardik Pandya (18) also played a part in swelling Mumbai Indians’s total. The latter was unluckily dismissed hit-wicket off the bowling of Russell.

Kolkata tried to pull things back after removing Rohit, Hardik in quick succession, but the defending champions added 48 runs in the last five overs to post a healthy total.