Check out IPL 2020 Roll of honour

November 11, 2020 02:02 IST

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya receives the Orange Cap on behalf of KL Rahul, who finished as the highest run-getter in IPL 2020. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The curtain came down on the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday with defending champions Mumbai Indians winning their fifth title, thrashing Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

New Zealand pace ace Trent Boult, who starred in Mumbai's triumph, was adjudged 'Man of the Final' and 'Power Player of the Season'.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Devdutt Padikkal was named Emerging Player of the Season.

In Tuesday's final, Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant struck breezy fifties to help them overcome a top-order collapse, triggered by Boult (3-30), and post a competitive 156-7 after electing to bat.

Mumbai, who had beaten Delhi three times this season en route to the final, proved too good in reply, winning with eight balls to spare and dashing their opponents' hopes of a maiden IPL title.

Rohit Sharma smashed a fluent 68 and Ishan Kishan made 33 not out down the order as Mumbai cruised to victory.

List of awards:

Orange Cap: K L Rahul (Kings XI Punjab)

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals)

Man of the Final: Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians)

Emerging Player of the Season: Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)

Fairplay Award: Mumbai Indians

Gamechanger of the Season: KL Rahul (KXIP)

Super Striker Award: Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians)

Let's Crack it Sixes Award: Ishan Kishan - (MI)

Power Player of the Season Trent Boult (MI)

MVP: Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals).