Turning Point: Dhawan's downfall

September 30, 2020 09:55 IST

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan was given caught behind after SunRisers Hyderabad took the review. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

It was not the typical run fest that we have been used to seeing in the IPL this year. Rather, the match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals was a contest between the bowlers.

The batsmen were not able to score freely on a slow, sticky wicket in Abu Dhabi, but SunRisers Hyderabad still managed to finish with a healthy 162./4 in their 20 overs after being put in to bat.

Delhi Capitals, who won their first two games, were expected to chase down the runs easily, only for SunRisers Hyderabad's bowling attack to finally come good.

Prithvi Shaw's early dismissal was a big blow, but the experienced Shikhar Dhawan got a grip of conditions quickly and looked to bat as long as possible to guide his team through the middle overs.

He also seemed determined to make up for his lack of runs in the first two games and set himself up to make the difference with the bat with his judicious shot selection.

He steadied the Delhi innings in the company of Shreyas Iyer (17) with a 40-run stand for the second wicket before the DC skipper was dismissed by Rashid Khan.

Dhawan brought all his experience into play and looked keen to disrupt the rhythm of leg-spinner Rashid, whom he swept for a boundary.

Usually, SRH Captain David Warner would have kept Rashid's final two overs for the latter stages, but with a well-set Dhawan still out in the middle, he gave him another over -- his third in the first spell.

And the move paid off as Rashid bagged the key wicket. Dhawanm got a thin edge off the googly and was caught behind after SunRisers took the review.

Dhawan was gone for 34 from 31 balls in the 12th over, and even though Delhi had some explosive batsmen still to come, it was clear that this was not a pitch where you could start hitting right from the word go.

Dhawan had got a measure of the wicket and if he had stayed at the wicket for a few more overs, it would have given licence to the likes of Rishabh Pant to chance their arm and hit a few boundaries to bring the asking rate under control.

Dhawan's dismissal brought about Delhi's downfall as none of the remaining batsmen could carry on till the end.

Even though Pant and Shimron Hetmyer attempted the comeback with a couple of sixes each, they were unable to carry on till the end as Delhi finished on 147/7, to lose by 15 runs.