Star Performers: De Kock, Yadav inspire MI

October 12, 2020 07:22 IST

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians's Quinton de Kock, right, and Suryakumar Yadav struck quick half-centuries against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday, October 11. Photograph: BCCI

When Mumbai Indians came out to chase 163 for victory on Sunday, they had a psychological edge having restricted Delhi Capitals for much less than what would have been.

Mumbai didn't have the most ideal of starts as Rohit Sharma struggled to locate his famous timing.

His opening partner, Quinton de Kock (53), though, was enjoying a good time in the middle. He started off slowly, but then launched into off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, taking him for a six and a four in the 4th over.

Rohit fell to left-arm spinner Axar Patel in the next over and that brought Suryakumar Yadav (53) to the crease.

From here on, both batsmen went after the DC bowling. Every over had a boundary while the singles and twos came at will.

De Kock got his half-ton in the 9th over with a boundary to fine leg -- his second fifty in three games.

Their partnership of 46 runs was broken by Ashwin in the following over.

Yadav kept going and did not flounder as he kept chipping at the runs. He played the deliveries to their merit and then stitched a partnership of 43 with Ishan Kishan till he was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada in the 15th.

By then Mumbai had already done enough and chased the record target for the ground in Abu Dhabi with two balls to spare.