PHOTOS: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

October 11, 2020 22:04 IST

Images from Sunday's IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan during his 52-ball 69 against Mumbai Indians in the IPL match, in Abu Dhabi, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Shikhar Dhawan scored his first half-century of the season and shared a 85-run stand with skipper Shreyas Iyer as Delhi Capitals posted a competitive 162 for 4 against Mumbai Indians in the IPL match, in Abu Dhabi, on Sunday.

Dhawan gave himself enough time to play the sheet-anchor's role even as the Mumbai Indians bowlers did a decent job in the slog overs to prevent the batsmen from playing too many big shots.

Dhawan's unbeaten 69-run knock came off 52 balls and included six fours and a six, while Iyer's 33-ball 42 had five shots to the fence.

IMAGE: Trent Boult celebrates with wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock after dismissing Prithvi Shaw. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

After Prithvi Shaw (4) was snared early by Trent Boult and Ajinkya Rahane followed him back in the dug-out soon, there were no free runs for the Capitals at the start after electing to bat.

Rahane, playing his first game of the season, was trapped in front of the wicket by Krunal Pandya, introduced timely by Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, considering that the India Test vice-captain struggles against left-arm spinners.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock appeals successfully for leg before wicket against Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

With the in-form Iyer and Dhawan at the crease, the boundaries were few and far between, but they kept the scoreboard ticking at a decent run-rate.

Iyer's trademark ground-strokes, played with straight bat, were effective and a treat to watch. Dhawan chugged along nicely as the two batsmen formed a substantial partnership.

Krunal broke the stand by getting rid of Iyer, who holed out to Boult at deep mid-wicket.

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis is run-out by Rahul Chahar. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

It brought Marcus Stonis (13) to the crease. The Australian hit two cracking boundaries but was run-out in a mix up with Dhawan.

Rohit smartly used his spinners in the middle overs and kept Jasprit Bumrah's quota for the slog overs.

The spin duo of Krunal (2/26) and Rahul Chahar conceded only 53 runs in their eight overs.