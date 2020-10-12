Skipper Iyer slams Delhi Capitals's poor fielding

October 12, 2020 00:37 IST

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals bowler Harshal Patel mis-fields during Sunday’s IPL match against Mumbai Indians, in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer rued the chances his team failed to capitalize on in the five-wicket defeat to defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL match, in Abu Dhabi, on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Delhi posted a competitive 162 for four, which Mumbai Indians chased down with two balls to spare.

Iyer admitted that they were 10-15 runs short.

"Definitely, I would say 10-15 short; 170-175 on the board would have looked completely different. We really missed out when (Marcus) Stoinis got out. He was hitting the ball really well and also seeing the ball like a football. That was the main error that we did and something that we really need to work on," he said.

Iyer also lamented Delhi’s poor effort on the field.

"Apart from that, the effort we put on the field, we could definitely work on that as there were a few mis-fields and dropped catches as well.

“Overall, they outplayed us in all the departments. We need to work on our mindsets before the next game."

He said despite looking one of the top teams in this year's IPL, Delhi Capitals still need to work on certain aspects of the game going forward.

"If we could have squeezed in two more wickets after the powerplay we would have been on top. It is really important for us not to take any team lightly and be positive in our approach. There are still certain elements we have to work and we will use the break to work on that."

Winning skipper Rohit Sharma was happy with the effort put in by his teammates so far in the tournament.

"The kind of cricket we are playing gives us a lot of confidence. It's important to have momentum with us, and it was a perfect day for us, getting those crucial two points. We did everything right, but there are still some things we can improve on," he said.

"We were good with the ball and restricted them to 160-odd. Clinical with the bat, but not so much towards the end. We need one set batsman to finish off the game in general, and some set batsmen got out today, but I don't want to point fingers because chasing has been difficult in this tournament.

"It's important to have partnerships and we did that today, which got us over the line."