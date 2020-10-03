Turning Point: CSK done in by fall of early wickets

October 03, 2020 08:43 IST

IMAGE: T Natarajan celebrates Ambati Rayudu's wicket. The left-arm pacer finished with figures of 2 for 43. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings slid to a third consecutive loss in the Indian Premier League this season when they went down to the SunRisers Hyderabad by 7 runs in Dubai.

Chasing 165 for victory, CSK openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis struggled to get going.

Watson's painful stay at the crease ended when he chopped on a Bhuvaneshwar Kumar delivery onto his stumps. Once Watson was dismissed, scoring was always going to be a task on a slow track and the required run rate kept mounting.

Although du Plessis went after left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed, taking 13 runs off his over, both the South African and Ambati Rayudu were dismissed by T Natarajan, who finished with 2 wickets.

Kedar Jadhav and Mahendra Sinngh Dhoni allowed the game to meander before Kedar was caught by David Warner with the scorecard reading 42 for 4.

Even though Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni picked up the pace of scoring at the backend of the innings with 44 needed off the last two overs, Dhoni ran out of steam along with CSK's run chase as they lost by 7 runs.