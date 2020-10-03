News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Turning Point: CSK done in by fall of early wickets

Turning Point: CSK done in by fall of early wickets

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
October 03, 2020 08:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

T Natarajan celebrates the wicket of Ambati Rayudu. He finished with figures of 2 for 43

IMAGE: T Natarajan celebrates Ambati Rayudu's wicket. The left-arm pacer finished with figures of 2 for 43. Photograph: BCCI
 

Chennai Super Kings slid to a third consecutive loss in the Indian Premier League this season when they went down to the SunRisers Hyderabad by 7 runs in Dubai.

Chasing 165 for victory, CSK openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis struggled to get going.

Watson's painful stay at the crease ended when he chopped on a Bhuvaneshwar Kumar delivery onto his stumps. Once Watson was dismissed, scoring was always going to be a task on a slow track and the required run rate kept mounting.

Although du Plessis went after left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed, taking 13 runs off his over, both the South African and Ambati Rayudu were dismissed by T Natarajan, who finished with 2 wickets.

Kedar Jadhav and Mahendra Sinngh Dhoni allowed the game to meander before Kedar was caught by David Warner with the scorecard reading 42 for 4.

Even though Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni picked up the pace of scoring at the backend of the innings with 44 needed off the last two overs, Dhoni ran out of steam along with CSK's run chase as they lost by 7 runs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

PHOTOS: SunRisers hand Super Kings third defeat

PHOTOS: SunRisers hand Super Kings third defeat

SRH wanted to 'kill game in the 19th over'

SRH wanted to 'kill game in the 19th over'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use