Dhoni is IPL's most-capped player

October 02, 2020 21:25 IST

With his 194th appearance against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL match in Dubai on Friday, the Chennai Super Kings captain surpassed teammate Suresh Raina.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Dingh Dhoni and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner chat ahead of their IPL match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the most-capped player in the history of the Indian Premier League on Friday with his 194th appearance in Twenty20 tournament, surpassing Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina.

Dhoni, who has played every edition of the League since its inception, is into his 11th season with Chennai Super Kings, which he has always captained apart from playing two seasons for Rising Pune Supergiants.

That was when Chennai Super Kings were suspended from the league following the 2013 spot-fixing scandal.

As Dhoni took the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, it was his 164th game for CSK. He played 30 matches for Rising Pune Supergiants during the 2016 and 2017 editions.

Raina pulled out of the ongoing edition, citing personal reasons.

Dhoni is the second most successful skipper in IPL history after Rohit Sharma, having led CSK to three titles (2010, 2011 and 2018) with a total of eight final appearances.

Individually he played, nine finals, which includes the 2017 edition summit clash for Pune Supergiants against Mumbai Indians.

However India's current skipper Virat Kohli holds the record for most number of appearances for a single franchise, with 180 caps for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 13 editions.