Turning Point: Sundar's lethal spell

October 11, 2020 10:05 IST

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings opener Shane Watson is bowled by Washington Sundar. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Washington Sundar has been a consistent bowler for Royal Challengers Bangalore this IPL season.

He may have picked up only three wickets from six games, but has done the job assigned to him to perfection, conceding runs at an economy of 4.8, despite bowling at times in the Powerplay.

Once again, he made a difference with the ball, with his double strike in the Powerplay, against the Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Saturday, October 10.

The 21 year old off-spinner was called in to bowl the fourth over of the innings and he immediately settled into a good rhythm, not giving anything away to CSK Openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis.

A desperate du Plessis tried to hit Sundar with the spin over midwicket, failed to get it off the middle, and was caught for 8. Faf is a rare CSK batsman who has been among the runs in IPL 2020, and his early departure came as a big jolt for them.

IMAGE: Washington Sundar took 2/16 in his three overs against the Chennai Super Kings. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Sundar derailed CSK's chase further with another big wicket in his next over.

Watson had swept Sundar over square leg for a four, but perished off the very next delivery attempting a similar shot.

This time Sundar bowled a bit flatter, getting the ball to slide through quickly, sneak through, and crash into the stumps.

Sundar had splendid figures of 2/11 in his first two overs, both of which were bowled in the Powerplay, which left CSK reeling at 26/2 in six overs.

With two of their most experienced batsmen back in the hut early and the middle order struggling for runs, CSK found it difficult to bounce back and finished on a disappointing 132/8, losing rhe game by 37 runs, their worst loss to RCB.