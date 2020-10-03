News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL: Stokes on his way to join Rajasthan Royals

IPL: Stokes on his way to join Rajasthan Royals

By Rediff Cricket
October 03, 2020 13:57 IST
Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Rajasthan Royals/Instagram
 

Rajasthan Royals received a huge boost with Ben Stokes on his way to join the team for the ongoing IPL.

'Stoked,' a delighted Royals captioned the picture of Stokes on his way to the UAE, on Instagram, on Saturday.

Stokes missed the first couple of weeks of IPL 2020 as he was attending to his ailing father in Christchurch, New Zealand, where he had been based since August, after pulling out in the middle of the Test series against Pakistan.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes with his family. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Ben Stokes/Instagram

England all-rounder Stokes also posted a picture with his family in New Zealand.

'Goodbyes never get easier,' Stokesy said.

He is set to reach the UAE on Sunday and will undergo a mandatory quarantine of six days at the team hotel under IPL regulations before he joins the Royals. He will also have to clear COVID-19 tests during this period.

Stokes, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer are set to be the fixed four foreign fixtures in the Royals side, giving the team that performed poorly in their last game -- beaten by 37 runs by Kolkata Knight Riders -- much needed impetus.

Rediff Cricket
