September 20, 2020 10:07 IST

Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra gave cricket lovers fascinating insights into his cricketing mind.

Mishra is the second highest wicket-taker in the IPL, and it is well worth our while to hear from a cricket artiste with plenty of guile on the pitch.

From no superstitions to mentoring young spinners like Sandeep Lamichchane to the importance of hard work for success, Mishra speaks eloquently. Check out the video below!