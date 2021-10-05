News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL will help England's World Cup charge: Mills

IPL will help England's World Cup charge: Mills

October 05, 2021 15:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I'm sure we'll come out of that with a bunch of information and ... we'll be well-prepped and well-versed by the time we get together. I'm sure we'll be full of confidence and back ourselves to beat any team.'

Tymal Mills was recalled to the England squad for the first time since February 2017 

IMAGE: Tymal Mills was recalled to the England squad for the first time since February 2017. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

England will be well prepared for the Twenty20 World Cup because half of the squad are getting used to conditions in the United Arab Emirates by playing in the Indian Premier League, bowler Tymal Mills said.

The IPL was suspended near its halfway stage in May as India grappled with a surge of COVID-19 cases and two franchises reported several infections.

 

The remainder of the season was then shifted to the UAE, which also hosts the World Cup in October-November, and Oman.

"One of our advantages is that we've got half the squad playing in the IPL at the moment," Mills, who was recalled to the squad for the first time since February 2017, told reporters on Monday.

"I'm sure we'll come out of that with a bunch of information and ... we'll be well-prepped and well-versed by the time we get together. I'm sure we'll be full of confidence and back ourselves to beat any team.

"We've got a very strong, very adaptable squad and most of the guys have played a lot of cricket in that area, whether it's IPL, Pakistan Super League or internationally."

England face defending champions West Indies in their opening match on October 23 in Dubai.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Dhoni's still got the moves!
Dhoni's still got the moves!
How Pant Celebrated His Birthday
How Pant Celebrated His Birthday
How Lord Thakur Celebrates A Wicket
How Lord Thakur Celebrates A Wicket
PKL season 8 to start on December 22
PKL season 8 to start on December 22
Why Switzerland & Yogi are desperate for Noida airport
Why Switzerland & Yogi are desperate for Noida airport
Shock for Kerala Cong as another Wayanad leader quits
Shock for Kerala Cong as another Wayanad leader quits
Bhima Koregaon: Outcome of a 'Larger Conspiracy'?
Bhima Koregaon: Outcome of a 'Larger Conspiracy'?

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

'Brilliant' England favourites for T20 WC: Buttler

'Brilliant' England favourites for T20 WC: Buttler

IPL: Morgan confident of ending batting slump

IPL: Morgan confident of ending batting slump

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances