Why Dhoni is unhappy with CSK's young players...

Last updated on: October 20, 2020 00:45 IST

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni reacts in the dugout as his batsmen fail to get going during the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

After another defeat in the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni lamented that the youngsters in his squad did not show the spark needed to break into the playing eleven at the expense of the veterans.

Three-time winners Chennai Super Kings, criticized for persisting with their old warhorses, suffered their seventh defeat in the ongoing season, this time to Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

"You don't want to chop and change. Insecurity is something you don't want to prevail in the dressing room. Fair enough, this season we weren't really there," said Dhoni, at the presentation ceremony.

"Also, the youngsters… we didn't see the spark to push the guys. But what this result has done is give those youngsters a chance in the rest of the tournament.

"Maybe, going forward, we bring them in and they play without pressure."

Rajasthan Royals restricted the Super Kings to a modest 125 for five after being invited to bowl and then overhauled the target in 17.3 overs, thanks to a 98 runs fourth-wicket partnership between Jos Buttler (70) and skipper Steve Smith (26).

Dhoni said, "There was a bit for the fast bowlers and the reason I brought (Ravindra) Jadeja was to see how much it was stopping and it didn't as much as the first innings.

“So I went with the fast bowlers. I don't think the spinners got as much bite.

"It's not always supposed to go your way. We have to see if the process was wrong. Result is a by-product of the process, but the fact still remains that if you're focused on the process then the undue pressure of result doesn't enter the dressing room."

Rajasthan Royals captain Smith was relieved to have secured a crucial victory at an important stage of the tournament.

"The wicket was stopping, wasn't easy for batting. Strange game but nice to be on the winning side.

"I thought we bowled pretty well in the powerplay and the spinners did a good job in the middle with their leggies and googlies and squeezing," he said.

"Buttler's innings took the pressure off me at the other end. It was a really good innings on a wicket that wasn't the easiest," he added.