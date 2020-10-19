PICS: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

October 19, 2020 21:54 IST

Images from Monday's IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper Sanju Samson runs out Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the IPL match in Abu Dhabi, on Monday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Rajasthan Royals produced a fine bowling effort to restrict three-time champions Chennai Super Kings to a modest 125 for five in the Indian Premier League match in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Opting to bat, Chennai Super Kings never got going and lacked the fire power to put up a decent score after being reduced to 56 for four in 10 overs.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals players celebrate the wicket of Faf du Plessis. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for them with a 30-ball unbeaten 35 and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, playing in his 200th IPL game, made a run-a-ball 28 while adding 51 runs for the fifth wicket.

Jofra Archer (1 for 20) was terrific with the new ball, but would be disappointed with his outing on the field.

IMAGE: Shreyas Gopal celebrates after dismissing Ambati Rayudu. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Besides Archer, the spin duo of Shreyas Gopal (1 for 14) and Rahul Tewatia (1 for 18) were economical in the middle overs, while young Kartik Tyagi (1 for 35) too was impressive.

Dhoni's decision to bat first backfired as Rajasthan Royals picked wickets at regular intervals to make life difficult for the Super Kings.

They lost the in-form Faf du Plessis (10) in the third over, caught by Jos Buttler off Archer, and then an over later, Shane Watson was sent back by Kartik.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja plays the sweep shot. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Opening the batting again, Sam Curran scored 22 off 25 balls before being dismissed by Gopal.

After that, a lot depended on Ambati Rayudu, but he too disappointed, perishing in the next over off Tewatia's bowling as Chennai Super Kings slumped to 56 for four.

Dhoni and Jadeja tried their best to revive the innings and up the ante, but their efforts proved too little too late.

Dhoni was run-out in search of a double in the 18th over.

Kedar Jadhav continued to struggle with the bat as the Rajasthan bowlers did not allow the Chennai batsmen any leeway.