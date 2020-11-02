News
Watson to retire from all forms of cricket?

Source: PTI
November 02, 2020 22:07 IST
Shane Watson

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings star all-rounder Shane Watson has scored 3874 runs, including four hundreds and 21 fifties, in 145 IPL games. He also has 92 wickets to his name. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Shane Watson has decided to call time on his competitive cricket career after Chennai Super Kings's exit from the Indian Premier League.

 

While the Australian all-rounder hasn’t made any official announcement, it is learnt that after Chennai Super Kings ended their IPL campaign on Sunday with victory over Kings XI Punjab, the senior player told his teammates about the decision to retire from all forms of cricket.

This season he scored 299 runs in 11 games.

The 39-year-old Watson is one of the few players to have won the IPL with two different teams.

He was a star for Rajasthan Royals during the inaugural edition (472 runs and 17 wickets) and in 2018, his century in the final post his international retirement won it for Chennai Super Kings, who had just returned from a two-year ban.

During the triumphant 2018 season, Watson amassed 555 runs and took six wickets.

A sought-after player in the T20 format, Watson has 3874 runs in 145 IPL games with four hundreds and 21 fifties. He also has 92 wickets.

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody paid tribute on Twitter.

"The curtain closes on a remarkable @IPL career. Congratulations mate you've done yourself proud and made every team you've played in so complete," Moody tweeted.

In the final against Mumbai Indians last year, he nearly won it for his team despite batting with a bloodied knee.

He played 59 Tests, 190 ODIs and 58 T20Is at the international level.

Source: PTI
IPL 2020

IPL 2020

