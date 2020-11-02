PICS: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

Last updated on: November 02, 2020 22:11 IST

Images from Monday's Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal hits a boundary during his fifty against Delhi Capitals in the IPL match in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Young Devdutt Padikkal hit the right notes yet again to score a half-century before Delhi Capitals pulled things back to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 152 for 7 in the teams’ final IPL league stage match, in Abu Dhabi, on Monday.

Padikkal displayed good form during his stay in the middle, smashing five fours in his 41-ball 50 and shared a 57-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli (29 off 24) for the third wicket.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after dismissing Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals however recovered from the early onslaught in the middle overs.

Pacer Anrich Nortje (3-33) was the pick of the Delhi Capitals bowlers, while Kagiso Rabada (2-30) bagged two wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin (1-18) took the important wicket of Kohli.

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal is bowled by Anrich Nortje. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Invited bat, Padikkal and Josh Philippe (12) were circumspect in the powerplay overs. Rabada provided the Capitals with the early breakthrough off his very first ball, claiming the wicket of the Australian in the fifth over.

The powerplay overs yielded 41 runs, including five fours and a maximum, for the loss of one wicket.

IMAGE: Anrich Nortje celebrates the wicket of Chris Morris. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kohli, who was dropped on 13 in the 10th over by Nortje, tried to up the ante in the 12th over by hitting Axar Patel for a six. The Royal Challengers skipper again looked to smash the ball over the fence in the next over but was caught at deep mid-wicket by Marcus Stoinis off an Ashwin delivery.

Nortje struck twice in the 16th over to get rid of Padikkal and South African all-rounder Chris Morris for a duck and turn things around for Delhi.

AB de Villiers (35) was yet again in sublime touch and raised a 33-run stand with young Shivam Dube (17 off 11 balls), but the duo was unable to power Royal Challengers to a bigger total.