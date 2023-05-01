News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2023: Any team can beat any side: Pravin Amre

IPL 2023: Any team can beat any side: Pravin Amre

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 01, 2023 20:24 IST
IMAGE: Delhi Capitals will have their task cut out when they take on Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Photograph:BCCI

The Delhi Capitals will be looking to bounce back into form when they take on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Tuesday. 

Speaking ahead of the match, Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Pravin Amre said, "Many teams have made comebacks after a poor start in the IPL. That's the beauty of this tournament. Any team can beat any side. That's why we have to give our best.

“It's going to be challenging for us to play against Gujarat. But you never know, what can happen in the IPL."

 

The Assistant Coach further added, "We have to stay in the present and focus on taking the two points in our next game. Our middle order has to bat better and we'll look to improve our batting in the death overs."

When asked about the Delhi Capitals' Vice-Captain Axar Patel's role in the batting order, Amre said, "Axar has the ability to finish the game. We need someone to play the finisher's role. He has struck the highest number of sixes for us this season. Therefore, we have to hold him back sometimes, so that he can play the finisher's role in the batting order."

The TATA IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

REDIFF CRICKET
