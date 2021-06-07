News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 leagues a threat to international game: du Plessis

T20 leagues a threat to international game: du Plessis

June 07, 2021 11:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Maybe in 10 years time, cricket will be almost like soccer, where you have your world events and in between you just have these leagues around the world.'

Faf du Plessis

IMAGE: Faf du Plessis pointed out how several West Indies players chose franchise cricket over national duty and feels several South African cricketers could go down that road. Photograph: BCCI

The proliferation of domestic Twenty20 leagues poses a threat to international cricket and the game must find a way to balance both, according to South Africa's former captain Faf du Plessis.

 

All top cricket playing nations - including Australia, India, England, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka - have their own T20 leagues. The West Indies, which groups several Caribbean islands and other territories, also has its own league.

"I think it's a threat for the international game - the power of the leagues that are growing year by year," du Plessis, who is a familiar face in such franchise leagues himself and is in Abu Dhabi for the Pakistan Super League T20 competition, told a virtual news conference on Sunday.

"If it becomes a choice moving forward into the future, then it can be a real threat for the international game."

Du Plessis pointed out how several West Indies players chose franchise cricket over national duty and feels several South African cricketers could go down that road.

"Maybe in 10 years time, cricket will be almost like soccer, where you have your world events and in between you just have these leagues around the world," the 36-year-old said.

"There needs to be a way somehow you can try and work with both.

"Otherwise, I think the strength of other tournaments is growing insanely quick at the moment. It is right now potentially a danger for international cricket."

The batsman identified defending champions West Indies as the favourite at this year's T20 World Cup to be organised by India.

"If you look at teams with good firepower and experience, you have to look at West Indies and the fact that they have brought back all their players, almost given them a directive to try and be the team that wins three times," he said.

"All the guys you wouldn't have seen playing much of international cricket will be back - Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
England pacer Robinson suspended for racist tweets
England pacer Robinson suspended for racist tweets
Anushka exempts Virat!
Anushka exempts Virat!
Yuvraj reckons Kiwis have edge over India in WTC final
Yuvraj reckons Kiwis have edge over India in WTC final
French Open PIX: Gauff youngest women to reach last 8
French Open PIX: Gauff youngest women to reach last 8
Watch Live! PM Modi's address to the nation
Watch Live! PM Modi's address to the nation
MP junior doctors end week-long strike
MP junior doctors end week-long strike
Sensex, Nifty close at lifetime highs
Sensex, Nifty close at lifetime highs

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

India have a fantastic bowling attack: Williamson

India have a fantastic bowling attack: Williamson

Hussain criticises England for not going for win

Hussain criticises England for not going for win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use