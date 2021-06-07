Anushka exempts Virat!

June 07, 2021 07:04 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and her soon-to-be-five-months-old daughter Vamika are quarantining at the hotel attached to the Ageas Bowl stadium in Southampton along wih her husband, India's cricket captain Virat Kohli.

'Don't bring work home isn't going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium,' Anu, looking lovely as always, captioned her Instagram post.

On Friday, June 4, Chikoo had shared a photo with The Ageas Bowl in the background.

On Wednesday, June 2, Anu was photographed at Mumbai airport along with Vamika and Chikoo.

With the Indian team based in England from June 3 to mid-September, Anu must be keen that Chikoo doesn't miss a single day of Vamika's growing up.