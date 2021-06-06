News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Yuvraj reckons Kiwis have edge over India in WTC final

Yuvraj reckons Kiwis have edge over India in WTC final

Source: PTI
June 06, 2021 19:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With New Zealand having match practice against England in their ongoing series, Yuvraj Singh reckons they have edge over India

IMAGE: With New Zealand having match practice against England in their ongoing series, Yuvraj Singh reckons they have edge over India. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh feels the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand should have been a three-match tie as the current schedule puts Virat Kohli's men at a "slight disadvantage".

The Indian team, which landed in England on Thursday, goes into the game starting June 18 in Southampton with limited preparation time while New Zealand are already playing a two-Test series against hosts England.

 

"I feel in a situation like this, there should be a best of 3 Tests, because if you lose the first one then you can come back in the next two. India will have a slight disadvantage because New Zealand are already playing Test cricket in England," Yuvraj told Sports Tak.

"There are 8-10 practice sessions but there's no substitute for match-practice. It will be an even contest but New Zealand will have an edge," he said.

Yuvraj said India have a stronger batting line-up compared to the Kane Williamson-led Black Caps.

"I do believe India is very strong because lately we have been winning outside the country. I think our batting is stronger, in bowling they are at par," he said.

The 2011 World Cup hero said Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will have to get used to the Dukes ball quickly in their maiden appearance as openers in England.

"Rohit Sharma is very experienced now in Test matches. He has almost 7 hundreds, 4 hundreds as opener. But both Rohit and Shubman Gill have not opened in England ever," Yuvraj said.

"They know the challenge, the Dukes Ball swings early. They have to get used to the conditions quickly.

"In England, it's important to take it one session at a time. In the morning, the ball swings and seams, in the afternoon you can score runs, after Tea, it swings again. As a batsman, if you can adapt to these things, you can be successful."

Gill impressed in his maiden series in Australia but did not get runs in the home series against England. Yuvraj wants him to draw confidence from the performance in Australia.

"Shubman is a very young guy, still inexperienced but he should feel confident about his success in Australia. So, if he has the belief, he can do well anywhere else in the world," said Yuvraj.

He also spoke about the additional challenge of staying inside a bio-bubble during the long tour, which includes a five-Test series against England starting August 4.

"There was already the physical and mental challenge of playing for your country, add a bio-bubble to it now. I think it is very tough. I hope COVID vanishes soon and people can et on with their normal lives," he said.  

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Lack of match practice could hurt Kohli, Rohit'
'Lack of match practice could hurt Kohli, Rohit'
Kohli is all smiles at Ageas Bowl
Kohli is all smiles at Ageas Bowl
Team India finds 'perfect setup for training'
Team India finds 'perfect setup for training'
IPL 2021 to resume on Sept 19; final on October 15
IPL 2021 to resume on Sept 19; final on October 15
Euro 2020: Spain have talent to repeat past glories
Euro 2020: Spain have talent to repeat past glories
French Open PIX: Gauff youngest woman to reach last 8
French Open PIX: Gauff youngest woman to reach last 8
Watch Live! PM Modi's address to the nation
Watch Live! PM Modi's address to the nation

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

WTC title would be 'big' for Kohli, feels Parthiv

WTC title would be 'big' for Kohli, feels Parthiv

Ian Chappell lauds R Ashwin

Ian Chappell lauds R Ashwin

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use