News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England's Robinson suspended for historic racist, sexist posts

England's Robinson suspended for historic racist, sexist posts

June 07, 2021 09:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ollie Robinson

IMAGE: Ollie Robinson was the pick of England's bowlers in the drawn first Test against New Zealand with seven wickets in the match. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson has been suspended from "all international cricket" after historical racist and sexist tweets came to light earlier this week when he made his Test debut against New Zealand, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.

 

Robinson, 27, was the pick of England's bowlers in the drawn Test with seven wickets in the match and had released a statement on Wednesday apologising for his "thoughtless and irresponsible" tweets.

"England and Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson has been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following historic tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013," the ECB said in a statement.

"He will not be available for selection for the second Test against New Zealand starting at Edgbaston on Thursday 10 June. Robinson will leave the England camp immediately and return to his county."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Lack of match practice could hurt Kohli, Rohit'
'Lack of match practice could hurt Kohli, Rohit'
Yuvraj reckons Kiwis have edge over India in WTC final
Yuvraj reckons Kiwis have edge over India in WTC final
Root is an unimaginative captain: Chappell
Root is an unimaginative captain: Chappell
Euro 2020: Spain have talent to repeat past glories
Euro 2020: Spain have talent to repeat past glories
French Open PIX: Gauff youngest woman to reach last 8
French Open PIX: Gauff youngest woman to reach last 8
Watch Live! PM Modi's address to the nation
Watch Live! PM Modi's address to the nation
MP junior doctors end week-long strike
MP junior doctors end week-long strike

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

England's Robinson apologises for old racist tweets

England's Robinson apologises for old racist tweets

PHOTOS: England walk away with draw vs NZ at Lord's

PHOTOS: England walk away with draw vs NZ at Lord's

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use