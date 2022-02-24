News
IPL starts March 26; Mumbai, Pune to host matches

Source: PTI
February 24, 2022 22:40 IST
The TATA Indian Premier League winner's trophy

IMAGE: The TATA Indian Premier League 2022 winner’s trophy. Photograph: BCCI

The 10-team Indian Premier League will kick-off in Mumbai on March 26 and end on May 29, with around 40 percent crowd being allowed at the start of the tournament.

"The IPL will start on Saturday, March 26," declared IPL chairman Brijesh Patel, after the governing council’s meeting on Thursday.

 

With two new teams, Lucknow Supergiants and Gujarat Titans, added to the roster, there will be 74 matches, 70 of which played at Mumbai's Wankhede and Brabourne stadium and Navi Mumbai's DY Patil ground and Gahunje stadium in Pune.

As many as 20 matches each will be held at the Wankhede and D Y Patil, while 15 each will be hosted at Brabourne and Gahunje stadium.

"Spectators will be allowed as per guidelines set by the Maharashtra government; to start with, it will be 40 percent. If the COVID situation remains under control and cases decline, it might be full house at the business end," said an IPL source.

There was no decision with regard to the play-offs, but Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium is likely to host the final.

It is learnt that 55 matches will be played in Mumbai, while 15 will be in Pune.

"Each team will play same number of games at each stadium. Mumbai Indians will play four games at Wankhede stadium. We are having as many as 12 double headers and it was decided that Saturday start (March 26) allows us to host a double header on Sunday," the source added.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had earlier said that the plan is to hold the IPL in India and likewise the BCCI were ready in earnest to host it in the country.

The second option was South Africa this time but it was a distant option.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
