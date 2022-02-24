PHOTOS: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I

Images from the first Twenty20 International between India and Sri Lanka, in Lucknow, on Thursday.

IMAGE: India opener Ishan Kishan sends the ball over the boundary during the first T20 International against Sri Lanka, in Lucknow, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Opener Ishan Kishan scored a sizzling 56-ball 89 before Shreyas Iyer blazed his way to a whirlwind unbeaten 57 as India posted an imposing 199 for 2 against Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series, in Lucknow, on Thursday.

The left-handed batter, who failed to capitalise on his starts in the preceding white-ball series against West Indies, finally lived up to his multi-million dollar IPL tag with a whirlwind knock that was studded with 10 hits to the fence and three sixes.

The 23-year-old from Jharkhand forged a 111-run stand for the opening wicket with skipper Rohit Sharma (44 off 32 balls) to put India on course for a formidable total after being invited to bat first.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan is congratulated by skipper Rohit Sharma after completing a brilliant 50. Photograph: BCCI

Iyer then grabbed the opportunity with both hands, smashing five fours and two sixes off 28 balls to propel the hosts to a huge total.

Ishan Kishan was the aggressor of the two openers as he exploded in the third over, making Chamika Karunaratne pay for erring in his line and length with three boundaries as India amassed 15 runs from the over.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is bowled by Lahiru Kumara. Photograph: BCCI

Lahiru Kumara bowled with a lot of pace but Ishan came up with two good-looking shots -- one a pull on the front foot which went over the ropes and the other a flick across the mid-wicket boundary.

Left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama was next hammered for a four, while a short ball from Chameera was deposited into the stands as Kishan continued his demolition act which yielded 58 runs in the powerplay.

Sri Lanka were also guilty of dropping Ishan, spinner Jeffrey Vandersay spilling him off his own bowling in the seventh over.

IMAGE: Lahiru Kumara, right, celebrates after dismissing Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

The left-hander soon went on to register his second T20 fifty as India amassed 98 off 10 overs.

Playing second fiddle, skipper Rohit ran the ones and twos hard and picked up two fours along the way with a cracking slog-sweep over mid-wicket for a six.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer bats during his 28-ball 57, which included 5 fours and 2 sixes. Photograph: BCCI

Six runs short of a half-century, Rohit was done in by a slow delivery from Lahiru Kumara in the 12th over as as Sri Lanka tried to apply breaks.

Ishan got another reprieve when he edged one from Vandersay and the ball made its way to the boundary.

IMAGE: Janith Liyanage takes the catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan. Photograph: BCCI

After two tight overs, Kishan slapped one over long-on for a maximum and then sent Lahiru Kumara across the third man and deep mid-wicket boundaries as India racked up 17 runs.

Sri Lanka's agony was escalated by their pedestrian bowling in the death overs as Iyer took them to the cleaners, the last three overs yielding 44 runs.