News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tendulkar to sue casino for using his morphed images

Tendulkar to sue casino for using his morphed images

Source: PTI
February 24, 2022 16:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I have never endorsed gambling, tobacco or alcohol -- directly or indirectly, in an individual capacity.'

The 48-year-old Tendulkar, who has numerous records under his belt and also been a former national captain, stressed that he was pained to see his images being used to mislead people.

IMAGE: The 48-year-old Tendulkar, who has numerous records under his belt and also been a former national captain, stressed that he was pained to see his images being used to mislead people. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said he would initiate legal action against a casino for using his morphed images to promote itself on social media.

 

It is learnt that Tendulkar's images were used to promote 'Big Daddy' casino, which is located in river Mandovi, Goa.

"While my legal team will be taking the required action, I felt it was important for me to share this information with everyone," the legendary right-handed batter posted on his Twitter page.

"It has come to my notice that there are multiple ads being shown on social media platforms, with a morphed photo showing me endorsing a casino," he further said.

The 48-year-old Tendulkar, who has numerous records under his belt and also been a former national captain, stressed that he was pained to see his images being used to mislead people.

"I have never endorsed gambling, tobacco or alcohol -- directly or indirectly, in an individual capacity. It pains to see that my images are being used to mislead people," added Tendulkar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Feb 24, 2010: Tendulkar scores double century in ODIs
Feb 24, 2010: Tendulkar scores double century in ODIs
EPL PIX: Liverpool thump Leeds; Burnley stun Spurs
EPL PIX: Liverpool thump Leeds; Burnley stun Spurs
Champions League: Man U draw at Atletico; Benfica held
Champions League: Man U draw at Atletico; Benfica held
Indians in Ukraine asked to remain 'wherever' they are
Indians in Ukraine asked to remain 'wherever' they are
First time in two years, ISL to allow crowds for final
First time in two years, ISL to allow crowds for final
Bengal Guv summons Assembly on March 7, at 2 am
Bengal Guv summons Assembly on March 7, at 2 am
RPAs Enhance Army Surveillance Power
RPAs Enhance Army Surveillance Power

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Sports stars voice concern

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Sports stars voice concern

'My coach can hear bombing from his room'

'My coach can hear bombing from his room'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances