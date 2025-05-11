IPL set to restart on May 16 with LSG vs RCB clash

IMAGE: LSG vs RCB to kickstart IPL resumption. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian Premier League is all set to return from May 16, just a week after it was abruptly halted due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan.

"With security concerns easing, the BCCI has fast-tracked plans to resume the tournament, which will now take place across four venues. The resumed IPL will kick off with a clash between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), culminating in a grand finale likely to be held in Kolkata or Ahmedabad."

“We have informed all the stakeholders about it, and teams are calling back their players and support staff. Ekana is getting ready for the match, and the LSG team is to assemble by May 13,” the BCCI source told India Today.

As per the current plan, Hyderabad is likely to host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator, while Kolkata is expected to stage Qualifier 2 and the Final, tentatively scheduled for May 30 or June 1. However, the final could be moved to Ahmedabad if weather conditions in Kolkata pose a risk. The BCCI is expected to release a revised match schedule shortly.

The decision to pause the IPL came on May 9, just days after military tensions flared up between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The suspension was further justified after the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was abandoned mid-game due to air raid alerts in nearby Jammu and Pathankot.