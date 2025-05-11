Sehwag, Dhawan Slam Pakistan

IMAGE: A house in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, damaged by Pakistan shelling. Photograph: ANI Photo

Virender Sehwag and Shikhar Dhawan launched a bitter attack on Pakistan following its blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement with India on Saturday.

Hours after the directors general of military operations in both nations committed to a truce, a series of explosions were reported across the Line of Control with Pakistani drones targeting sensitive areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Sehwag took to X and used a scathing Hindi idiom to express his anger, 'Kutte ki dum tedi ki tedi hi rehti hai. (The tail of a dog remains crooked, no matter what)'.

''Ghatiya desh ne fir apna ghatiyapan poori duniya ke aage dikha diya (A substandard country showed its substandard behaviour to the entire world once again)', Shikhar Dhawan noted on X.