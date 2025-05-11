HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
BCCI pushes for immediate IPL return but....

May 11, 2025 09:57 IST

BCCI

IMAGE: Arun Dhumal IPL chairman talk talk with officials. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

In a major development following the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the BCCI is actively working to resume the suspended 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season as early as possible—though the final go-ahead will depend on government clearance.

Speaking to The Indian Express, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed that discussions have begun and logistics are being assessed to potentially restart the tournament as soon as possible.

 

“Ceasefire has just been announced. We now explore the possibility of resuming and concluding the IPL. If it is possible to conduct it immediately… We need to work out the venue dates and everything, and we would now be speaking to all the stakeholders, including team owners, broadcasters, and everyone involved and find a way as to how to move forward. Most importantly, we will have to consult with the government,” Dhumal said.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla echoed this sentiment, confirming that IPL officials will meet on Sunday (May 11) to deliberate on the way forward.

"The war has stopped. In the new situation BCCI office bearers, officials and IPL governing council, will discuss the matter tomorrow (Sunday) and take a call," Shukla told PTI Videos. "We will see which can be the best schedule to complete the tournament."

Meanwhile, the BCCI has instructed all IPL franchises to remain on standby, with strong intent to complete the season. Franchises have also been asked to assess the availability of their foreign players, many of whom have already returned to their home countries.

The board will coordinate with all teams to determine how soon players—especially overseas stars—can regroup for what could be a fast-tracked finish to the tournament.

